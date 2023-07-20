(WSYR-TV) — Get ready to pop the kickstand and pull your favorite bike out of the shed for the Rescue Mission’s annual Ride and Run for the Rescue. Chief Development Officer for the Syracuse Rescue Mission, Tori Shires joined us outside of the studio today to talk more about what’s to be expected at this year’s event.

Participants can choose from 5 bike routes, 5K Walk/Run, a Family Fun Ride, and a Bike Parade.

The festivities will include fun for everyone, featuring breakfast, lunch, raffles, ice cream, bounce houses, and more!

The ride will raise funds to provide over 40,000 meals to our community here in Central New York.

Ride & Run for the Rescue will take place July 29 at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For more information, visit rescuemissionalliance.org.