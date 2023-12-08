(WSYR-TV) — The Polar Express is one of the most classic Christmas movies of all time, especially for kids. And out in Cicero, you can enjoy a Polar Express Experience thanks to the CMC Dance Company.

Erik Columbia went out to CMC to speak with Marjorie Taylor, the owner of CMC, about the Polar Express and how it’s benefitting the company and the dancers.

Ticket Includes:

Tree lighting at CMC’s Grand Station

Warm cup of hot cocoa

Stroll down the frozen hallway of lights

Virtual train ride

Dancing and singing performed by conductor and crew of the Polar Express

Meet-and-Greet with Santa

Mailbox for Santa letters which will be sent to the North Pole

Learn more and get tickets to the Polar Express Experience by heading to EventsByCMC.com. You can also learn more about the CMC Dance Company by checking out their website, CMCDanceCompany.com.