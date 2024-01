(WSYR-TV) — For animal shelters every where, overcrowding continues to be a challenge.

The CNY SPCA saw a 100% increase in cruelty seizures in 2023. That wasn’t the only increase for them. They had a 15% increase in stray animals.

Thelma, is available for adoption at the CNY SPCA.

Director Troy Waffner joined Bridge Street with Thelma, a doodle-mix that was abandoned near the CNY SPCA. Thelma is available for adoption.

Visit CNYSPCA.org to view adoptable pets, to donate or volunteer. You can also find them on Facebook.