(WSYR-TV) — You have a rare chance to catch a new telling of an inspiring story from World War II. It’s the true story of the Jewish women resistance fighters during the Holocaust. It’s a modern rock musical called “RISE.”

Joshua Daniel Hershfield wrote the words and music. He’s been working on the project here in Syracuse.

“RISE: The Rock Musical” comes to the theatre at Temple Adath Yeshurun in Syracuse next Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available online at risetherockmusical.com.