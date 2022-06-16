An annual celebration to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969 kicks off this weekend in the village of Clayton in the Thousand Islands. This is the second year in a row of the celebration highlighting LGBTQ+ pride and more.

“This isn’t just gay stuff…it’s people stuff,” says Alex Hazard, organizer of the event.

Hazard was drawn to the beauty of the location, which he says includes the accepting nature of the surrounding town. When he was young, events like this didn’t take place as much, so he’s happy to have a space to celebrate and give visibility to the LGBTQ+ community.

The event kicks off on Thursday, June 23rd, and lasts throughout the weekend. For more information, visit 1000islands-clayton.com/Riverpride.