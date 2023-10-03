(WSYR-TV) — If you enjoy great music, this weekend you’ll be able to take in the sounds of singer/songwriter Mike Powell, along with CNY Songbirds.

Their concert at May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society in Syracuse will benefit Road2Recovery CNY. Ed Gabriel, the co-executive director and John Cadley, a Sammy Hall-of-Fame singer/songwriter, joined the show Tuesday to discuss the event.

Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased at Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available at the door for $30.

All proceeds will be used to help save lives in Central New York.

The concert is Saturday, October 7, at 7:00 p.m. You can get more information by visiting Road2RecoveryCNY.com.