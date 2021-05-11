Road2RecoveryCNY Hosts Family Friendly Drive-In Movie Night

Road2RecoveryCNY is setting the stage for a Drive-In event to support saving lives in Central New York. The family-friendly fun night is a way to get out, enjoy a movie, and help fight against the growing nationwide opioid epidemic.

CEO Darlene Endy says the organization was created as a way to provide hope and healing to others who struggle with heroin addiction, within the community.

The organization’s largest annual fundraiser is a way to bring the community together and help support their fundraising efforts to raise more than $21,000 to help save a life of someone affected by the disease.

Road2RecoveryCNY along with Aspen Dental will feature “The Sandlot” as part of their drive-in movie night event on Saturday May 15th. The movie starts at 7:30 pm at the New York State Fairgrounds. The cost is $75 per car and food vendors will also be on site.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit Road2RecoveryCNY.com