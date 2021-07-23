Road2RecoveryCNY Hosts Free Family Recovery Program

Anyone who has a loved one battling addiction knows how critical support can be and that’s why Road2RecoveryCNY is finding ways to help families with resources and information.

“Addiction not only traumatizes individuals but their families, as well” Program Co-Director Caroline Desocio says. “Often feeling guilt, anger and anxiety, family members struggle to understand their loved one and wonder what they can do to help.”

The organization offers a family recovery program to help family members find answers, community resources and help them heal from the trauma of living with or losing someone with an addiction.

Road2RecoveryCNY is hosting a free family recovery program on Thursday July 29th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Center of Grace, located at 8219 Market Place in Manlius. The event is free to attend but registration is required. To learn more and to register visit Road2RecoveryCNY.com. You can also register online here.