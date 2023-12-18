(WSYR-TV) — The Marriott Syracuse Downtown celebrates 100 years in 2024 and to commemorate the occasion they are going back 100 years for their new year’s eve party this month.

Who wants to party like it’s 1999 when you can party like it’s 1924? Lindsey Cole-Branca, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing and Melissa Oliver, General Manager joined us to tell us about the celebration.

You can dress to impress in your favorite 1920s apparel. There will be casino games, performers, dinner in the ballrooms, five hour open bar, and the biggest line up of local bands to ring in 2024.

You can also book a room and take the elevator home. The night begins at 7 p.m. you can find your tickets on EventBrite.