Bridge Street Thanksgiving Host Chat

The end of November marks the official start of the holiday shopping season and just in time for Black Friday, Lifestyle Expert Amy Sewell says there are plenty of deals and ways to save yourself some money.

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering 25% off your entire purchase on Black Friday and the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This includes in-store shopping plus orders that you buy online and pick up in-store or curbside. Amy loves their exclusive Artisanal Kitchen Supply collection, and with many pieces to choose from, says they would make elegant gifts.