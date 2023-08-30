(WSYR-TV) — He’s the ultimate galactic mascot who talks, walks and rocks. He’s Rock-It The Robot!

This nine-foot tall gentle giant has a built-in sound system for speech and music, helping him interact with Fairgoers through song, dance and conversation. He joined Bridge Street to show off his talents.

This year marks his second time at the New York State Fair. His first visit was back in 2019.

You can catch the gentle giant “Rock-It The Robot” between the Exposition Center and the Midway daily at the following times:

12 p.m.

1:45 p.m.