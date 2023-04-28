(WSYR-TV) — This Sunday, the Rollin’ Rust Room is set to host ‘Rock the Block’ on Wesley Street in the Village of Manlius… and you are invited!

Rock the Block will feature live music, food, raffles, games, and is completely family friendly. James Vandeuson and Rebecca Girouard, the co-owners of the Rollin’s Rust Room, joined the show to fill us in on things have been progressing for the room since we talked to them late last year.

The Rock the Block fundraiser is Sunday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – rain or shine. Tickets are available in advance and the day of the event. 18-and-under are free, and everyone else is $20.

You can learn more about the room and the band at TheRollinRust.com or by visiting their Facebook page.