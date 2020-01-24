“Rockin’ The Opera” Fundraiser Showcases Big Names In Music

Live Now
Over 100 local musicians are gathering for a special night of music for the Rockin’ The Opera fundraiser tonight at 7 p.m., at the Palace Theater. The fundraiser will benefit “Music For The Mission,” a non-profit organization that fights hunger and homelessness in Central New York.

For just $10, concert goers will experience everything from Opera to Rock, with star performers including Alexandria Deshorties, Todd Hobin and Letizia. The Syracuse Opera Chorus, Syracuse Pops Chorus, and more are among the hundreds performing.

Lou Lemos, director of Syracuse Pops Chorus encourages those in the community to attend the event and support an important cause.

“This is going to be one of the most amazing talent driven performances anyone will see,” he said.

Tickets are limited to 500 seats, with nearly 100 already sold. General admission tickets start at $10, with all proceeds going to Music For The Mission.

Click here to learn more about Music For The Mission

