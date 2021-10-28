Rockin’ the Redhouse Returns In November

Six of Central New York’s best corporate bands are scheduled to compete at the 9th annual Rockin’ the Redhouse event in November.

The Redhouse’s Executive Director Samara Hannah calls it an “awesome event.”

“It’s really a way to bring people together in a really fun way and what makes it so important to Redhouse besides the, you know, really important, you know, art of music, all of the funds from Rockin’ the Redhouse come back to support our education programs” she says. “So, we do give a substantial amount of scholarships out every year to make sure that every child who wants to attend camp at Redhouse has an opportunity to do that and we are really, really excited to, you know, leverage the funds that we raise during Rockin’ the Redhouse to bring more kids and introduce them into theater, music, and performing arts.”

This year’s event features six corporate bands:

Defense Mechanism (Lockheed Martin) – last year’s winner

Six Pack (Anheuser-Busch)

The Verdict (Bousquet Holstein Law Firm)

Tyler (Advance Automation Corp)

The Vagabonds (Bond, Schoeneck and King)

Bronze Puppies (Upstate Medical University)

They will compete against each other for a chance to win either a live performance at the Redhouse or a 6-hour recording package at SubCat Studios. The bands will be judged in a variety of areas.

Rockin’ the Redhouse is planned for Friday, November 5th at the Landmark Theatre. It starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Event tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets or call the Redhouse Box Office at 315-362-2785.