(WSYR-TV) — What happens when a failing rock star wannabe is forced to become a substitute teacher? Does the name Dewey Finn ring a bell?

The well-known movie “School of Rock” starring Jack Black has been a fan-favorite since it hit the theaters. Due to its popularity, the film got was made into a musical, making its debut on Broadway in 2015. Venturing up from the Big Apple, School of Rock has made its way to Central New York.

The musical is all about character Dewey Finn, a struggling rock fanatic who is forced to come up with rent money to avoid losing his living space.

Dewey chooses to be a substitute teacher at a prep school, where he begins to notice that the students are full of musical talent. Dewey takes matters into his own hands to turn the prestigious students into rock stars.

The Town of Manlius has been putting on a summer show since 1976, and it’s keeping the tradition alive with its 45th show. “School of Rock” will feature band members Adam Dunlap (drums), Ava McNamara (bass), Jack Chin (electric guitar), and Brian Hebert (keyboard). Standing with the rock band is Shawn Hebert, the show’s musical director. All the kids who play in the band play their very own instruments live on stage.

The Town of Manlius summer musical “School of Rock” is set for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 20-22. You can catch the show each night at 7 p.m. at Fayetteville Manlius High School.

For more information and tickets, check out manilusmusical.org.