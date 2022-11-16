(WSYR-TV) — It was Thanksgiving day, 40 years ago, when the doors first opened at the Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse. They’ve changed addresses since then and gotten bigger, but their mission is still the same. They provide a home-away-from-home for families with children staying in local hospitals.

Over the past four decades, RMHC of CNY has grown significantly, most notably when the organization expanded into its new House in 2012. The larger, fully accessible home has allowed the nonprofit to meet the diverse needs of guest families and offer expanded services to accommodate even more families in need.

The Ronald McDonald House is celebrating its 40th anniversary and inviting community members to attend its Many Hearts One Home Celebration on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the SRC Arena and Events Center.

The annual event helps raise much-needed funds to support the many guest families with seriously ill children who travel to Syracuse for medical care and rely on the CNY Ronald McDonald House as a comfortable and affordable place to stay together.

Learn more by visiting rmhcny.org.