(WSYR-TV) — In 2022 alone, 450 family members stayed at the Ronald McDonald House, totaling over two thousand nights.

Now, the Ronald McDonald House is asking for help to make sure it’s prepared for future families.

Beth Trunfio, the Executive Director of RMH joined the show to tell us about their “Christmas in July” fundraiser.

Items include, but are not limited to:

Food and drink items Grab-and-go meals Snacks that are individually packaged Pop-Tarts Cereal Canned goods Sugar packets K-Cup pods and non-dairy creamer

Household items Food prep gloves 13-gallon trash bags To-go coffee cups with lids Assorted paper goods

Toys and games Baby dolls Lego-type blocks Games and crafts for teens



The organization is also asking for the donation of gift cards to local grocery stories that can be used to purchase perishable products and items of immediate need.

“Christmas in July” Donation Drive is Thursday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the CNY Ronald McDonald House.