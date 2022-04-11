They started as a garage band in Topeka, and over the last four decades, they’ve become known as one of America’s most iconic classic rock bands. KANSAS takes the stage this Thursday, April 14, at the Oncenter in downtown Syracuse.

Steve talked with KANSAS lead vocalist Ronnie Platt about his journey, joining the band that he grew up idolizing. Ronnie talks about coming back from the long pandemic pause, and the band’s “Point of Know Return” tour, in which they play the classic 1977 album (including “Dust in the Wind”) plus other hits like “Carry On Wayward Son.” Two original members of the band are on the tour: drummer Phil Ehart and guitarist Richard Williams.

KANSAS plays the Crouse Hinds Theatre at the Oncenter Mulroy Civic Center, Thursday, April 14 at 7:30pm. Good seats are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

And you can explore the Classic Rock band’s legacy and learn more about the tour at KansasBand.com.