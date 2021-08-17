“Roof For A Reason” Winner Receives Her Prize!

The winner of Bridge Street‘s recent contest with The Roofing Guys now has a new roof over her head.

Crews spent hours working at Marlea Stecyk’s North Syracuse home on Monday.

“It was just such a great day” says The Roofing Guys owner Angela Flynn. “I’m so proud of our company and being able to do this for Marlea.”

Entries for the “Roof For A Reason” contest were accepted throughout July. Each had to include a story about why the homeowner felt they deserved a new roof for their home. A panel of judges reviewed all of them (more than 100) and narrowed it down to five finalists before selecting a winner.

Here’s the entry Marlea submitted:

My home is older and my roof is very old and extremely weathered with age. My plan to have a new roof ended 6 years ago, as my life changed dramatically. The irony to my problem is, I was engaged to my best friend who, wait for it, was a very successful roofer who owned his own roofing business, respected in the community for quality and reliability with a respectful roofing reputation for 46 years. Like the shoemaker’s wife, who had old worn out shoes, I too, have an old worn out roof. I too, was always on the waiting list. Unfortunately, what was thought to be a chest cold, turned into stage 4 lung cancer which took the life of my soul mate within a year. He promised to give me my new roof as soon as he felt a little better from the ravages of the chemo, as it sucked the life out of him. He never got better, he never was able to get my roof on, and as he lay delirious from weakness he whispered, I got to get that roof done. My need for a new roof, my story.

When she was announced as the winner, Marlea told Steve and Sistina: “Oh, it’s just amazing. The generosity that the struggle that he went through in the end to try to get you know things in order for me before he passed. It’s just touching. I mean I appreciate it.”

The work on Marlea’s roof was done just a few weeks after she was announced as the winner. Flynn says that timeline is common, and possible because of their big crew.

“They get in there and they knock it out in a day” she says. “We don’t like to keep our customers waiting, especially if they have leaky roofs and and need a project done right away.”

Flynn says homeowners in need of a new roof may notice leaks and curling shingles.

Click here to learn more about The Roofing Guys or call them at 315-558-9511.