If you’re looking to bring more peace and joy into your life, a new book of poetry from best-selling author Rosalind Severin McClean may be just what you need.

Rosalind recently released her latest series “Oceans of Thoughts” where she drew inspiration from both her sister Yvonne and her own experiences growing up in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

To learn more about Rosalind and to purchase her book, visit RosalindSeverinMcClean.com or visit her on Facebook.