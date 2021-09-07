Rosamond Gifford Zoo Hosts Fall Conservation Ball

Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo are holding their first Fall Conservation Ball on Friday, September 10 with a special ‘roast and toast’ to one of their very own.

The event honoring Zoo Director Ted Fox for his 30-year anniversary at the zoo, replaces the former Snow Leopard Soirée fundraising gala traditionally held in February.

“It’s really an opportunity to embrace the fall outdoors and to celebrate the zoo and its conservation missions,” said Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large.

The outdoor event will be held in the zoo courtyard with music, cocktails, live animal encounters and a live auction too. The event will benefit the new Animal Health Center being built at the zoo, which Fox says he’s proud to see happening in Central New York.

“We’ve literally talked about this animal health center my whole career,” he adds. “And now to have that actually happening, is just an amazing thing to see.”

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s Fall Conservation Ball is happening on Friday, September 10th from 6 to 9 p.m. in the courtyard at the Zoo. Casual fall outdoor attire is recommended. Tickets are $175 per person or $300 per couple. Tables are also available for purchase. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit RosamondGiffordZoo.org.