Rosamond Gifford Zoo Is Open, With New Residents And Protocols

If you’re looking for a place to go this summer, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is open with some new protocols and new residents.

Director of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, Ted Fox says that two new residents have joined the zoo, a snow leopard and a penguin chick. While they won’t be on public display for quite a while you can expect to see them later this summer.

Along with the new residents, this summer there are new protocols when visiting the zoo. Fox tells us you’ll need an appointment to visit the zoo and in addition you’ll be required to wear a mask during your visit.

For more information on the new protocols or to book an appointment you can visit SyracuseZooEvents.org

