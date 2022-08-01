(WSYR-TV) — It’s never too early to think about the weekend, and this one will be filled with fun at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

The beer celebration “Brew At The Zoo” is happening Friday, August 5, from 5:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. It has just 15 general admission tickets left! The event will combine over 100 tastes of beer across the zoo, and attendees will have the chance to engage with the animals and participate in a silent auction.

All proceeds from the event go towards keeping the Rosamond Gifford Zoo alive and running.

“We’re really excited to announce this Friday Meier’s Creek is going to be announcing a brew that they’re pairing with us, and all the proceeds that go towards the selling of that beer go towards the elephants,” says Carrie Large, Executive Director of Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

For tickets and to learn more about the event visit RosamondGiffordZoo.org.