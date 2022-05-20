The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is unveiling their all new HoneyBee Café on World Bee Day, ushering in new items and a revamped environment to enjoy a bite to eat.

Chef Dan Hudson says the Café will offer fresh and healthy items with a made-to-order children’s menu, Café Kubal Coffee and new décor too. The bee-theme also highlights a pollinator that is critical to the food chain and aligns with the zoo’s one-health philosophy.

The HoneyBee Café is open Tuesday through Sunday at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To skip the line and order ahead, check out their menu online at RosamondGiffordZoo.org.