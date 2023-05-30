(WSYR-TV) — The Roxie’s Fun Fair Fundraiser kicks off June 3rd at the Roxboro Road Elementary School in hopes of raising enough money to build an inclusive playground at the elementary school.

Tuesday, Kim Waddington and Kristen Picco of the Roxboro Road Parent Teacher Group joined Bridge Street to discuss the event. The fair is a pay as you go kids carnival with prizes, food trucks, crafters, vendors, sand art, dunk tank, Otto the Orange and Jeff the Magic Man.

“We are about $50,000 in the positive right now. The district pays 85% of the cost of the playground, and we need to come up with the additional 15%. So, we need to come up with an additional $25,000-$30,000,” says Waddington.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the elementary school. You can get more info at their Facebook page.