(WSYR-TV)– Upstate New York’s professional character entertainment company, Royal Promise Production, is represented by Jessica Corbett and her magical friends Cinderella and Ariel to converse about the carriage ride events at Hoopes Park in Auburn.

The entertainment company will feature CNY Carriage Company for their upcoming event on July 8, August 5, and August 26.

A ticket to the event includes up to four guests to ride the carriage, meet and greets with all four characters, professional photography, and autographed keepsake photo for each child to take home.

For more information, check out RoyalPromiseProductions.com.