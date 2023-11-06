(WSYR-TV) — Next month, you’ll have the opportunity to not only dine with Santa and his elves, but princesses as well.

Royal Promise Productions is hosting its Royal Holiday Dining this December. Ashley Daddona, the co-owner of Royal Promise Productions, is getting the word out, along with special guest princess Cinderella.

Royal Holiday Dining with Royal Promise Productions will take place in the Persian Terrace Ballroom at the historic Marriott Syracuse Downtown and will feature an unlimited brunch buffet.

Attendees will meet Santa, elves and seven famous Disney princesses in their festive holiday wardrobe.

The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.

Learn more at RoyalPromiseProductions.com. You can also find them on Facebook.