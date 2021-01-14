Ruby Bridges to Speak at SU’s 36th Annual MLK Celebration

One of the first African-American students to attend an all-white school in the South, will speak at Syracuse University’s 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

Ruby Bridges was just 6 years old, when she was escorted past an angry crowd that gathered near her elementary school in New Orleans in the 1960s. The image of federal marshals walking her to class is one that many have come to know. It was also made famous by Norman Rockwell through his “The Problem We All Live With” painting.

Since desegregating her elementary school, Bridges has gone on to write several books and she actively works to promote tolerance and respect. Bridges will be joined by community members and student performances for the evening’s first ever virtual event.

The event begins Monday, January 18th with the MLK Day of Service and continues through January 31st. Registration for the 2021 MLK Celebration and the pre-celebration programs is free and open to everyone. To learn more visit MLK.SYR.edu.

