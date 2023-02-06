(WSYR-TV) — The 15th Annual Cupid’s Chase 5k is a chance for runners to find love, and to raise money for Community Options Inc. The organization raises money for people with disabilities to live their lives and to find work.

The event begins at 10am at Onondaga Lake Park so grab your gear and dress warm!

Welcoming all runners, joggers, and walkers so if you’d like to participate, the fee to register is $35 and registration ends February 10th.

Every participant will receive a Cupid’s Chase theme swag bag, t-shirt, and a souvenir finisher medal. The 5K is timed and results will be posted immediately after the race. First place from each age group will receive an age group medal.

In addition, there will be a DJ and special guest appearance of Syracuse’s mascot Otto the Orange. Even if you aren’t involved in the 5K, volunteers are always needed and everyone is welcome, including furry pet friends.