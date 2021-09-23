Usher in a new season and ‘Run For The Woods’ at Baltimore Woods Nature center.

Their annual event returns with a virtual twist once again to encourage individuals, families and teams to celebrate the beauty of the autumn season. Participants can run or walk in the 6th annual 5K Run For The Woods through October 6th.

Baltimore Woods Nature Center Executive Director, Whitney Lash-Marshall says that the event is a great way to get outside and support the work of preserving more than 6 miles of trails and year-round educational programming for all ages.

Registration is $30 per individual walker or runner or $85 per family or team. Race times must be submitted by midnight October 6th to be considered for any prize. To learn more and to sign up, visit BaltimoreWoods.org.