(WSYR-TV) — Many lives were forever changed by severe burns, but that doesn’t mean nothing can be done about it. Next Sunday, November 5, you can partake in the Burn Run 5k or 10k to support children affected by life changing burns.

Organizer of the run Paul Knierman, along with his son Alex, joined Bridge Street Thursday to tell us all about it.

The Burn Run starts at the East Syracuse Fire Department, located at 204 North Center Street. To learn more and register visit TheBurnRun.org. You can also visit the foundation’s website at BurnFoundationOfCNY.org.