(WSYR-TV) — At the age of four, Kelleigh Gustafson noticed something peculiar where it was noticed a growing discoloration of the right side of her head, ear, and neck. As time and many doctor visits went on, the four-year-old girl was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening disease known as arteriovenous malformations (AVMs). At that time, Kelleigh and her family were told there no cure.

Kelleigh’s Cause Inc. founded by Gustafson, has raised awareness and funded research for those battling AVM for over ten years. The center to helping those who battle with AVM is a fundraiser event called Chocolate Challenge which is a run/walk.

Throughout the process, Kelleigh has found those with the same disease as her and can guide and support them in the right direction.

Kelleigh and her mother, Lori, join us today to discuss the event that is happening today, Friday, July 21, and the run Saturday, July 22. The event will take off at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. The 5 to 10k run/walk today starts tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. and will conclude at 7:45 a.m. Pickup started at 8 a.m.

For more information, check out chocolatechallenge.org.