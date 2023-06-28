(WSYR-TV)– Maureen T. O’Hara was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2007, and the cancer defeated her in July 2012. Sister of Maureen Eileen Tickner and former co-worker Nancy Mitchell meet up with us to talk about the “Teal There’s A Cure” walk/run happening on the 4th of July in honor of O’Hara.

The 5k dash starts at 8 a.m. at Marcellus Park to support ovarian cancer research, patient support, education, and awareness. Registration is $35 up until July 3rd when the price will rise to $40. A tee shirt will be guaranteed for in-person attendees.

Proceeds have been distributed to GRACE’S support group of CNY for ovarian & gynecologic cancer, Upstate Foundation supporting ovarian cancer research and patient support, and Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

For more information, check out runsignup.com