(WSYR-TV) — It is never a small world with the Syracuse Area Miniature Enthusiasts (S.A.M.E.). This Sunday they have their 46th annual miniature show and sale in Cicero. Here to tell us more are Marian Carfagno and Sheila Newport-Jenkins.

Sheila Newport-Jenkins is the S.A.M.E. Club President. She explains her love of miniature dioramas and how this hobby is perfect for all ages. Marian Carfagno is the S.A.M.E. Club Secretary. Carfagno explains how she joined the club and all the projects she has done since then. Among the miniatures shown are a kitchen set and a flower cart.

Syracuse Area Miniature Enthusiasts 46th Annual Miniature Show and Sale is this Sunday, May 7, from 10:00am-4:00pm. It will be at the Comfort Suites, Exit 30 off I-81 in Cicero. Admission is $5.50 and children 12 and under are free. There will be a raffle with proceeds going to Clear Path for Veterans. For more information call (315) 469-4253.