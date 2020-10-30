Safe Places To Celebrate Halloween In CNY

Halloween looks a little different this year but that doesn’t mean the fun needs to stop. Here are some places to spend your Halloween around CNY.

The M.O.S.T. Is holding ‘Eek! = mc^2’ Halloween Event this Saturday October 31 from 10-5pm. They’re celebrating with spooky experiments, distance activity stations and special treats to take home. To learn more you can click here.

Halloween at The Park is still happening at Jamesville Park Beach. The last night is October 31, it runs from 7-10pm. Tickets are $15 and you must get them in advance. You can visit HalloweenAtThePark.com for more information.

Oswego Speedway will host a free “Drive Thru Trick or Treating” Halloween event on October 31 at 1:00pm. The event allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic. vehicles will be allowed to enter the speedway from city line road and circle the track as local businesses hand out candy as cars drive through and around the track. Attendees must stay in their vehicles. decorative inflatables, music and decorations will line the drive through area as vehicles make their way around the track.

Peppino’s will be continuing their tradition of handing out free food to children in our neighborhood. Children under 12 will be able to get a free piece of fried dough and Pepino’s will be having a costume contest on Saturday October 31 at 4pm. To learn more you can visit, MyPeppinos.com.

Onondaga Community College and the Southwest YMCA are holding a Trick or Treat Drive-Thru. It will be Saturday, October 31st 10 am to 12 pm on the OCC Campus. For more information and to register you can click here.

Dunkin’ is offering Halloween DIY decorating kits of donuts. They say this year’s Halloween lineup will haunt participating Dunkin’ restaurants for a limited time only, while supplies last.

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free cookie to any guest that comes into their local store wearing a costume, no purchase necessary, on Saturday, October 31.

If outdoor events and activities just aren’t your thing this year Walmart has you covered. They are hosting an online Halloween camp with fun themed experiences from actor Neil Patrick Harris. You can make family friendly games, spooky projects like Halloween masks and glow in the dark slime and creepy delicious haunted houses. For more information you can visit Walmart.com/Camp.

Camp Good Days and Special Times is teaming up with the Fayetteville-Manlius student council, to bring some cheer to camp good days families. They’ll hold a drive-through costume parade on October 31 from 2:30 to 4pm at the Solar Street parking lot at Destiny USA. It’s free-of-charge to Camp Good Days participants.