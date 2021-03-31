Safe Space CNY Offers Mental Health Support Services To Those In Need

In a few short weeks, an all new non-medical wellness center will open its doors to help people in Central New York with their own mental health and well-being.

Tracy Mergler is the founder of Safe Space CNY and came up with the idea after battling and undergoing treatment for her own eating disorder. The mission of the facility is to bring community members together to heal, and also provide a space dedicated to safety, connection and understanding, she says.

Creative services, meet-ups and therapies will all be available to people in the community who need them. To date, the organization is offering a range of in-person and virtual free peer-led support groups at Saltspace. A variety of low cost creative outlets like art therapy, dance, music and more are all part of the program.

Tracy says they plan to open their new space located in the Whitlock building in early May. She adds that they are always looking for more providers and community members to join the team. If you’re interested in learning more, please email TracyMergler@safespacecny.com.

To learn more about the center and how they can help you or someone you love, learn more online at SafeSpaceCNY.com.