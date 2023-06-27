(WSYR-TV) — You can be a part of something big. Safe Space organization, an up-and-coming non-clinical non-profit mental health organization, is set to receive up to $200,000 in donations with the help of the community.

An anonymous donor has graciously offered to match up to $100,000 in donations to the organization, and now, the race is on. Tracy Mergler, founder and president of Safe Space, is helping to spread the word.

An anonymous donor has graciously offered to match up to $100,000 in donations to the organization. This came about after Safe Space’s founder, Tracy Mergler, announced on social media that the non-profit is seeking funds to assist with the construction and development of the space, located in the Gere Block building at 1970 W Fayette St. on Syracuse’s west side.

The office space needs donations to fund renovations in order to be utilized for its purpose, which is to provide an environment that can educate individuals on how to self-manage their mental health through creative outlets and traditional means. So far, it’s raised 7% towards its $350,000 goal.

You can learn more and donate by visiting safespacecny.com/donate.