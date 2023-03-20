(WSYR-TV) — Tracy Mergler, a former special education teacher turned mental health entrepreneur, is excited to announce plans for her organization to open up a “safe space” in Syracuse.

The Safe Space Organization runs on a peer-to-peer model and is dedicated to serving the greater Syracuse community and their mental health needs. The organization has currently raised about have of the money need to open up their own location, but they need help in raising the rest.

So, whether you’re struggling with a recent divorce, PTSD or an eating disorder, Safe Space is here to help. To donate or ask for help, visit SafeSpaceCNY.org.