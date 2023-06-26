(WSYR-TV) — Fourth of July in Upstate New York, call for barbeques and boat rides. Although it’s the Independence Day tradition, we want to ensure you are having fun but doing it safely here on Bridge Street.

Julie Panna of the Onondaga Medical Society is here to collaborate to chat about ways to enjoy the water without harm. Executive Director shares the importance of not mixing alcohol and fun on the water. If blending the two, you can run into severe and dangerous consequences.

Julie reminds us to wear and always have a life jacket nearby. You know it is the law! The managing director geared toward parents and guardians to enlighten them that being near water and not in it can be just as dangerous too.

Julie ensures we should never hesitate to ask for help, especially from medical advisers… they are only a phone call away.

For more information, check out oncms.org.