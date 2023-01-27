(WSYR-TV) — Julie Panna, the Executive Director at the Onondaga County Medical Society, dropped by to give everyone some tips to avoid frostbite, carbon monoxide, and other winter dangers.

Panna said that excessive exposure to low temperature, wind or moisture can cause two dangerous conditions: frostbite and hypothermia.

A few simple ways of preventing such ailments:

Bundle in layers and cover your head and ears

If you suspect frostbite or hypothermia, move inside

Remove wet clothing protect between the fingers and toes with dry gauze.



Panna mentions that it is vital for potential victims to transition from cold to warm environments gradually.

You can learn more health and safety tips by visiting the Onondaga County Medical Society at ONCMS.org or OnMedDocs.org.