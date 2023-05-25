(WSYR-TV) — With the holiday weekend almost here, there will be tons of celebrations to be had and even more people traveling to reach their Memorial Day destinations. Julie Panna, the executive director of the Onondaga County Medical Society, shares advice on enjoying the holiday weekend safely.

She shared the following tips:

Grilling

Place the grill away from your home and deck railings and over hanging branches (obviously do not grill in the house or garage).

· Keep children at least three feet away from the grilling area.

· Follow the manufacturer’s directions – clean grills, remove all debris, etc.

· Also, it is still quite windy so use caution if you are building a small campfires

Roadway Safety

· Watch alcohol and recreational drug intake before driving. DO NOT DRIVE.

· Wear your seat belt and make sure all passengers are properly secured.

· Take a break if you feel drowsy.

· Report suspicious driving behavior if you are a passenger, or if driving pull over.

Off Road Vehicles (ATVs, Bikes, Four Wheelers)

· Helmets save lives.

· Do not adventure on unfamiliar land or roadways.

· Accompany all children.

Water Safety

· Boating, swimming, fishing all pose risks of water related injury or death.

· Use approved life jackets. I can talk more about this.

· Ponds and lakes in our area are still very cold, water especially under 70 degrees can cause hypothermia. Check temperature before going to swim.

If you would like to learn more safety tips or get more information about the Onondaga County Medical Society, you can visit onmeddocs.org.