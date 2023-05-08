(WSYR-TV) — The LGBTQ+ community has made great strides in the last quarter-century, though many folks still worry about what support is available as they age.

That’s the mission of SAGE upstate. Kim Dill is the executive director and joined Bridge Street this morning to share details on the services the organization provides.

SAGE Upstate was founded in 1997 after community meetings demonstrated our area needed an organization serving older LGBTQ people. At one such meeting, someone stood up and recalled how she cared for her older mother. “I have no children. Who’s going to take care of me when I’m older?” she asked. A lot has changed in 25 years but that need is still as relevant today as it was back then.

Kim tell us that older LGBTQ+ people have faced the stigma and discrimination of earlier, hostile eras. They are far less likely to have children or family to rely on for support. They are also more likely to live alone.

SAGE Upstate works to reduce isolation, improve health & educate providers on creating affirming environment for all older adults they serve.

Learn more about SAGE Upstate and how you can get involved online at sageupstate.org.