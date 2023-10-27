(WSYR-TV) — Undergoing treatment for breast and any cancer is already stressful and worrying about medical bills just adds to that stress.

The Saint Agatha Foundation is launching an awareness campaign during breast cancer awareness month to provide financial support.

Kathy Mezzalingua is the foundation’s chair. She joined Bridge Street to talk about the resources the foundation provides. Mezzalingua’s daughter Laurie was diagnosed with breast cancer and died after a multi-year battle with the disease.

This foundation was Laurie’s vision and mission. She wants patients to focus on healing, not their bills.

To learn more visit SaintAgathaFoundation.org