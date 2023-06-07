(WSYR-TV) — A 50th anniversary is usually celebrated with gold, but this year’s St. Sophia Greek Cultural Festival will celebrate like they always do… by sharing the foods and traditions that make them unique.

Wednesday, three generations of the Intze family visited Bridge Street to preview the St. Sophia 50th annual Greek Cultural Festival starting this Thursday, and tell us what this festival means to them.

The Intze tribe brought in tasty Greek pastries and beverages which will be offered at the festival.

The Greek Fest runs this Thursday through Sunday at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. If you would like more information head to SyracuseGreekFest.com.