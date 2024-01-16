(WSYR-TV) — Now that winter is here, folks in the North Country are ready to celebrate it.

The 13th Annual Salmon River Winter Festival brings all kinds of family fun this weekend; including a huge food challenge to support the half-shire historical society. Event organizers and vendors joined Bridge Street Tuesday to preview the festivities.

The Salmon River Winter Festival is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Pulaski, Richland, Sandy Creek and Albion.

You can find the schedule and more on Facebook, under “Oswego County Winter Carnival.”