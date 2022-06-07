(WSYR-TV) — How does a fractured family heal when unresolved emotions of the past color the present? Can a city reshape itself if it means tearing open old, still-tender wounds? These are just a few of the questions playwright Kyle Bass poses in his latest play, titled “salt/city/blues”, set to open at Syracuse Stage later this week.

Bass has taken inspiration from Syracuse’s history, including the divisive I-81 highway that cuts through the city. Though his play takes place in the fictional Salt City, he considers it to be a parallel city to Syracuse, with clear connections and similarities.

His goal is for people to connect to the drama on a personal level and to recognize that what’s happening in Syracuse is happening in cities all over the country.

“salt/city/blues”, directed by Gilbert McCauley and written by Kyle Bass, shows on Syracuse Stage from June 9th to the 26th. Tickets start at $30. For a complete list of tickets, showtimes, and availability, you can visit SyracuseStage.org.