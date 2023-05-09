(WSYR-TV) — When it comes to a passionate fanbase, fans of the horror genre are as good as it gets. The Salt City Horror Fest has captured that passion with their annual event, but Saturday is their swan song.

Jeff Meyer, the creator of the festival is ending it after nearly 20 years.

FILMS (In Order):

The Haunting (60th Anniversary)

Pearl

Scream Bloody Murder

Chamber of Horror Cujo (40th anniversary)

Mausoleum (40th anniversary)

Thrilling Bloody Sword.

The Salt City Horror Festival is this Saturday, May 13, starting at 11 a.m. at the Palace Theatre. Learn more at RecklessCinema.com.