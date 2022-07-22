(WSYR-TV) — If you need weekend plans, look no further than the Salt City Market right here in Syracuse.

The Salt City Market is set to have their final “Shop Small Sunday” this weekend.

Opening during the darkest days of the pandemic, the Market has been welcomed with open arms by the community since the beginning, bringing food, culture, and art to the Syracuse community.

Outside, shoppers can expect products of all sorts this Sunday, from crochet to vintage clothing to soy candles. Local organizations such as Meals on Wheels will also be present.

Inside, shoppers can enjoy eclectic cuisine from Middle Eastern food to Soul food and beyond.

The Salt City Market encompasses and welcomes people from all corners of Syracuse. The Market has become a cornerstone of our community, bringing neighbors together with food and culture under one roof.

For more information, visit SaltCityMarket.com