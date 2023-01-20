(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse mayor Ben Walsh is holding an annual gala in celebration of this new year, and it’s all happening at Salt City Market tomorrow night

The eventful evening will feature live music, food, and beverages from a variety of great vendors. Sharing the details are Adam Sudmann, Sarinthra Tong Ngork, and Firas Hashim from the Salt City Market. They stress the importance of the diversity and uniqueness that the market has to offer patrons here in Syracuse.

The Mayor’s Ball is tomorrow night at Salt City Market on Salina Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Come join Mayor Ben Walsh in celebration. Enjoy a fun filled night with food, music and beverages. It is black-tie optional.

Learn more at SaltCityMarket.com/Events.