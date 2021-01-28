Salt City Market Opens to Public On Friday

The time has come for the Salt City Market for their grand opening this Friday, January 29th.

The new vendors will have the chance to share their cuisine, recipes, and diversity. You can taste cuisines from all around the world like Jamaica, Vietnam, the Middle East, and the American South.

The Salt City Market is located at the corner of South Salina and West Onondaga Streets in Syracuse. Tomorrow January 28th is the big day for the Salt City Market. It’ll be open 11am – 9pm Monday to Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sunday.

